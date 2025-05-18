Best Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and STERIS are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, store, transport or utilize hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from green-hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturers and fuel-cell developers to pipeline operators and industrial gas suppliers. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy driven by decarbonization goals, but can carry heightened volatility due to evolving technologies, regulatory support and infrastructure challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,556,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.77.

STERIS (STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

STE stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15.

