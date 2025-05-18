Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.15. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 4,742,593 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.89%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

