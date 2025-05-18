Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,525 shares trading hands.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.