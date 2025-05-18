Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,525 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.