Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 9,613 shares.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.

