Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331,500 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Snipp Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.