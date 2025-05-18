Triavera Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,963 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Triavera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000. Ferguson accounts for about 3.7% of Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after buying an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

