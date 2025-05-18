Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.