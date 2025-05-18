Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,082,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $387.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

