Eiffage SA Declares Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7926 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Eiffage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Eiffage to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

