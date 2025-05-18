Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5106 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 20.6% increase from Assicurazioni Generali’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $19.71.
About Assicurazioni Generali
