Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 60,254 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SLB opened at $35.74 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

