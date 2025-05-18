Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

