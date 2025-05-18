SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 188,034 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.