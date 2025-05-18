Stadion Money Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Stadion Money Management LLC cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.