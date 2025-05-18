Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.66 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.61). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 142,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

