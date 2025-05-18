Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and traded as high as $54.45. Accor shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

Accor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

