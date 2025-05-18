American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.59 and traded as low as $42.94. American Business Bank shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 700 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $387.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.41.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter.
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
