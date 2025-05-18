Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
