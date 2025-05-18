Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.45. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 45,452 shares.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.70.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Featured Articles

