Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of SII opened at C$77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.51. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$52.20 and a 52-week high of C$78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

