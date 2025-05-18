TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 17,655 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,996,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,779,000 after buying an additional 1,941,375 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

