Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 762.12 ($10.12) and traded as high as GBX 836 ($11.11). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 836 ($11.11), with a volume of 112,818 shares traded.

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £613.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 762.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 793.40.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

