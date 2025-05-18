Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.17 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 127,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.13) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.54.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Alex Scrimgeour bought 75,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £30,022.40 ($39,880.98). 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

