Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Acquires 395,434 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,434 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 7.1% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $70,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after buying an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.