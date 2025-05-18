Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – May 17th

Quantum Computing, AltC Acquisition, Virgin Galactic, Applied Digital, and TSS are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because they’re smaller and less established than mid- or large-cap firms, they often offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 91,313,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,822,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 18,870,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 109,271,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,506. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 74,559,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,986,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TSS (TSSI)

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Shares of TSSI traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 28,847,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,638. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. TSS has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

