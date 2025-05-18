Real Estate Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Capital One Financial, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance property, including residential, commercial and industrial buildings. They often include real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as property developers and homebuilders. Investors in these stocks typically seek income from rent or mortgage interest and potential capital gains from rising property values. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. 18,221,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,375,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,857,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,054. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.08. 6,300,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,600. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,584.92. 279,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,610.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,999.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

