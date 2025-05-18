Tyro Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 3.1% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Crocs Stock Up 0.2%

CROX opened at $117.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

