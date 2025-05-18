Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,020,228 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $23,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,195 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,356,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,145,000 after acquiring an additional 939,948 shares in the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

