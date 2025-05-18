Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,020,228 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
