Top Luxury Goods Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, jewelry, watches, premium automobiles and upscale accessories—targeted at affluent clientele. These equities tend to benefit from strong brand equity and pricing power but may be sensitive to shifts in global economic conditions and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,496. The company has a market cap of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 553,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.36.

