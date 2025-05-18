Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 2,842 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $195,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,119.48. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,155.82.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,887,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,159,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.