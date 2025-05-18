Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 634.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,909 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 35,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.