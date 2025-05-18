SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of SpartanNash worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $671.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,984.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

