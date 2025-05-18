Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 379.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,955 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Sony Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,995.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

