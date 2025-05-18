Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – May 15th

UnitedHealth Group, Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, and Elevance Health are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is underwriting insurance policies—ranging from life and health to property/casualty and reinsurance. Investors in these stocks participate in the firms’ profitability, which arises from premiums collected, claims management and investment income on reserves. Because demand for risk protection tends to be steady, insurance stocks often offer relatively stable dividend yields and defensive characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $34.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,908,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.83 and its 200-day moving average is $517.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $249.12 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.22. The company had a trading volume of 80,236,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,735,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 167.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Progressive stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.44. 3,050,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,133. Progressive has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.00.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Elevance Health stock traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.40. 2,064,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,401. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $358.27 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.95.

