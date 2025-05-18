Tema Etfs LLC Buys Shares of 30,378 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

