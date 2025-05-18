Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $16.48 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

