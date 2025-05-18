Best Grocery Stocks To Consider – May 15th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Starbucks, PepsiCo, and Target are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the quantities of food, beverages and household items that a grocery retailer keeps on hand to meet customer demand. They encompass perishable goods (produce, dairy, meat) as well as non-perishables (canned and dry goods), and are managed through demand forecasting, ordering schedules and shelf-life controls to ensure product availability while minimizing spoilage and waste. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. 33,063,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993,180. Walmart has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $16.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,007.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,498. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $778.52 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $447.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $958.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $965.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.73. 2,628,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,444. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.84.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 14,192,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,650,727. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,358. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.41. 4,830,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.87 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

