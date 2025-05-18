True Wealth Design LLC Buys 888 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1,614.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after buying an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $5,143,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SWK opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

