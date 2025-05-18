Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

DIS stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

