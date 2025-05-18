Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 15,867 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $157.80 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

