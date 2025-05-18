Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

JPM opened at $267.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average of $247.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

