Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Position Lifted by SurgoCap Partners LP

SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,375 shares during the period. NU makes up about 3.8% of SurgoCap Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SurgoCap Partners LP’s holdings in NU were worth $74,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

