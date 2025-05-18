Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.23 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.58 ($0.13), with a volume of 29,918 shares changing hands.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £662.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.23.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of €1.05 ($1.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.28%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is currently 21,785.10%.

Insider Activity at Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

In related news, insider Merise Wheatley purchased 3,000 shares of Princess Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($34,471.31). 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.