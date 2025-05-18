Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.50. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 145,643 shares.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.76 million, a PE ratio of -537.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

Further Reading

