PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.81 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 128.20 ($1.70). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 494,945 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £392.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.73.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

