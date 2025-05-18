International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

International Isotopes Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

International Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.