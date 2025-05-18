Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as low as $23.50. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 2.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

