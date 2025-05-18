Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of UBER opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

