Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
