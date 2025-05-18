Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 125,962 shares traded.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of ($3.05) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

In other news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,027.32. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 335,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 121,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

